Winter Olympics: Team USA’s Hilary Knight, Brittany Bowe announce engagement

It must be contagious. Love is in the air at the Winter Olympics.

U.S. women’s hockey player Hilary Knight proposed to Team USA teammate and longtime girlfriend, speedskater Brittany Bowe.

Their announcement comes nearly a week after skier Breezy Johnson got engaged to her boyfriend, Connor Watkins, at the base of the super-G run.

Knight, who will play in Thursday’s gold medal hockey game between the United States and Canada, got down on one knee and popped the question to Bowe, NBC News reported.

The couple documented the moment in an Instagram video on Wednesday.

Both women were decked out in their Team USA gear for their magical moment.

The couple became close during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, ESPN reported.

“To have that human connection, even walking outside at a distance, it was really cool,” Knight told Olympics.com.

Bowe has won two bronze medals in the Olympics but did not win one this year. Knight has won four medals and will win no worse than a silver in Thursday’s hockey gold medal game.

“Knowing her as a hockey player, it’s like this big, strong, powerful female,” Bowe said about Knight. “But then, when we got to know each other, she was soft, genuine, kind, almost shy. That really sparked my interest.”

“Olympics brought us together,” Knight wrote on Instagram. “This one made us forever.”

