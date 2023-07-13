WWE wrestler Mike ‘Mantaur’ Halac dies

Former WWE wrestler Mike “Mantaur” Halac has died.

He was 55.

WWE announced Halac’s death, saying, “Halac’s combination of size and charisma immediately captivated fans worldwide as he took to the ring in a giant bull head to highlight his half-man, half-minotaur persona.”

Halac hailed from Omaha, Nebraska, and began his wrestling career in Germany and Austria’s Catch Wrestling Association in 1991. He used the name Bruiser Mastino, TMZ reported. He started wrestling with the World Wrestling Federation a few years later and became the “Mantaur’ in 1995, Sports Illustrated reported.

Halac retired from full-time wrestling in 2001, but made appearances through 2019, including being inducted into the Nebraska Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018, according to People magazine.

The Hall of Fame said, “His loss will be felt by many.”

Halac’s daughter, Demi, said her father died peacefully in his sleep but didn’t say how he died. He had talked about being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in the past, according to Sports Illustrated.

He had been scheduled to appear at a wrestling convention in September, People reported.

