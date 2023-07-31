Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to Orlando on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris is preparing to travel to Orlando.

Harris set to speak Tuesday at the AME 20th Women’s Missionary Society Quadrennial Convention.

Read: Biden jokes that Republicans may impeach him because inflation is starting to cool down

It comes more than a week after Harris spoke in Jacksonville, slamming the state’s new education standards of African American history.

After the speech, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Harris was lying to, “cover for their agenda of indoctrinating students.”

Read: Disney claims DeSantis trying to ‘evade responsibility’ in case filing

Channel 9 will monitor Harris’ trip to Orlando and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group