Florida deputies “arrest” runaway cow named Pumpkin

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a ‘suspicious individual’ near Paddock Rd and Pinto Rd, which was later identified as a cow named Pumpkin.

Officers discovered Pumpkin roaming the area, disregarding commands and entering a backyard, where she started eating the lawn.

With help from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, officers managed to capture the unruly cow.

The cow, called Pumpkin by the officers, was initially uncooperative and loudly protested during the encounter.

Despite the unusual circumstances, the officers succeeded in capturing Pumpkin after a brief chase, aided by a rope from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The owner of Pumpkin is still unidentified, but the officers observed that Pumpkin was friendly with them and even took selfies.

