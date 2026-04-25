Gunfire heard near Mali’s capital airport and in several cities, AP reporter and residents say

BAMAKO, Mali — Gunfire was heard near Mali’s international airport in the capital Bamako early Saturday, an Associated Press reporter and residents said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the gunshots and no armed group has claimed ⁠responsibility for an attack.

An AP journalist in Bamako heard sustained heavy weapons and automatic rifle gunfire coming from Modibo Keïta International Airport, around 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the city center, and saw a helicopter over nearby neighborhoods. The airport is adjacent to an air base used by Mali's air force.

A Bamako resident living near the airport also reported gunfire and three helicopters patrolling overhead. The resident spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for his security.

In 2024, an al-Qaida-linked group claimed an attack on Bamako's airport and a military training camp in the capital, killing scores of people.

Mali, alongside neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso, has long been battling armed groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, a fight that has escalated over the past decade.

Following military coups, the juntas in the three countries have turned from Western allies to Russia for help combating Islamic militants.

But the security situation in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso has worsened in recent times, analysts say, with a record number of attacks by militants. Government forces have also been accused of killing civilians they suspect of collaborating with militants.

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Associated Press writer Mark Banchereau in Dakar, Senegal contributed to this report.

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