Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank fatally shot a Palestinian man who the military claimed tried to grab a soldier's weapon. Another soldier was wounded in the clash.

And in Gaza, an Israeli strike on Sunday killed one person and wounded others.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Sunday. Read our full coverage here.

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man in the West Bank

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man, Hikmat Mohammed Faraj, 62, in the village of Madama in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Israel’s military said that a soldier killed a man in an operation in the Madama area, south of Nablus. It did not name the man and did not immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment on whether he was Faraj.

The military said in a statement that soldiers entered a building from which stones had been thrown at them. It said a man tried to grab a soldier’s gun and “redirected the weapon” as the soldier fired, wounding another soldier nearby. It said the Israeli forces then killed the man.

Israeli strike kills 1 in Gaza, health officials say

An Israeli strike killed one Palestinian and wounded others early Sunday in Jabaliya, on the northern edge of Gaza City, health officials at Shifa Hospital said.

Israel’s military said it struck a militant in the area, without elaborating or providing evidence.

The overnight death is the latest in Gaza, where near-daily Israeli fire and airstrikes continue more than one year after Israel and Hamas struck a fragile ceasefire agreement. It came after Doctors Without Borders condemned an Israeli strike on Friday that killed two men who worked as watchmen at one of its clinics in Gaza City.

Israel has killed over 1,700 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government but whose figures are generally considered reliable by the international community.

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Ezzidin reported from Cairo, and Saeed from Abu Snan, Israel.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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