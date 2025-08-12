Brevard County

Cost of Bowen Aquarium and Conservation Center increases

By WFTV.com News Staff
Brevard Aquarium project has announced Bowen Aquarium and Conservation Center
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Bowen Aquarium and Conservation Center in Brevard County now costs $140 million, which could push back its groundbreaking to April 20, 2026.

The East Coast Zoological Foundation, led by CEO Keith Winsten, is managing the 14-acre project at Port Canaveral. The aquarium is expected to generate $128 million annually, showing its economic impact.

Winsten acknowledges that the aquarium’s costs had risen considerably from initial expectations. The East Coast Zoological Foundation is seeking an extension for the groundbreaking to April 20, 2026.

Despite the increasing expenses, the Bowen Aquarium is anticipated to serve as a substantial economic contributor to the community and residents of Brevard County.

