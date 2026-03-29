UK police arrest a man after a car hits pedestrians in the English city of Derby, injuring 7

LONDON — Police in the English city of Derby arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a car struck a number of pedestrians in the busy city center, sending seven people to hospitals.

Counterterrorism officers were assisting local police in the investigation, which is common practice for this type of incident, Chief Superintendent Emma Aldred of the Derbyshire Constabulary told a news conference on Sunday.

“I would like to clarify that this does not mean the incident is currently being treated as terrorism,” Aldred said. Police are “keeping an open mind” about the motive, she said.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Friar Gate, a popular night spot in central Derby, a city of about 275,000 people northeast of Birmingham.

A 36-year-old-Derby man was arrested a short distance away and remains in police custody, Derbyshire Police said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.