All-day park hopping returns to Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — A years-long restriction at Walt Disney World is now gone.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Beginning on Jan. 9, 2024, guests with an annual pass or a ticket that includes Park Hopper benefits will once again be able to visit another theme park at any time of day during park hours.

Since its return in 2021, Park Hopper access has only been available after 2 p.m. each day.

READ: Disney’s Animal Kingdom celebrates birth of 1st African elephant in 7 years

Now, park-hopping guests can choose to visit another park at any time after visiting their first park, as long as capacity limitations allow.

Guests will just have to make a reservation for the first park they plan to visit then enter that one before visiting a different park.

READ: Public gets first look at proposed rail line from airport to Disney Springs

Disney also announced the start of “Good-to-go” days beginning in January of 2024.

The new perk will allow annual passholders and Disney cast members to visit the theme parks without the need for a reservation.

READ: Here’s how Disney parks could reward NFT collectors

Once the program goes live, Disney World’s reservation calendar will be periodically updated to show specific days when passholders can visit a particular theme park without having to reserve a spot in advance.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group