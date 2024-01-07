Here’s how Disney parks could reward NFT collectors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

What if the NFT economy was more stable? Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has ideas on how to make that so.

Five inventors working for Disney Enterprises Inc. developed technology they believe could make a difference, and on Dec. 4, Disney filed an application for a patent titled “System and Method for Non-Fungible Token Economy Sinks.”

The rewards system devised by Alif Khalfan, Zachary Shalett, Malcolm E. Murdock, Brianna Cochran and Benjamin Lopez Barba is simple: Disney will offer special experiences for those willing to relinquish NFTs, and many of those experiences likely would take place on Disney property.

