Deltona man accused of robbing 3 Central Florida convenience stores in less than a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say they’ve arrested a man accused of robbing three Central Florida convenience stores in a matter of days.

According to the sheriff’s office, their Crime Suppression team assisted the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on Friday with the arrest of 27-year-old Terrell Glenn on warrants for multiple armed robberies.

According to court records, the most recent robbery occurred on May 7 at a Circle K on Bill France Blvd. in Daytona Beach.

Police say an employee told them the suspect walked into the store just after 1 p.m. and appeared to “canvas” it for approximately five minutes before approaching the register.

The victim told police the robber then pointed a small, black semi-automatic handgun at them and demanded everything in the cash register.

The victim placed $363 from the register in a plastic bag and gave it to the suspect, who then ran away from the store.

Officers searched the area on the ground and in the air but weren’t able to find the suspect.

Investigators recovered surveillance video from the store and used various “law enforcement technologies” to develop Glenn as a person of interest in the Circle K robbery.

While investigating that case, detectives learned that a warrant had been issued for Glenn out of Seminole County for an armed robbery that occurred at a 7-Eleven in Oviedo on May 3.

In addition to the warrant already issued for the May 3 robbery in Oviedo, detectives learned Glenn was suspected of robbing another 7-Eleven in Oviedo on May 1.

In surveillance video from all three robberies, the suspect appeared to be a light-skinned black man with finger-width dreadlocks.

During the Seminole County robberies, investigators say the suspect used a blue cloth to cover the lower portion of their face, while during the Daytona Beach robbery, the suspect can be seen with a blue cloth wrapped around his neck as he waits in line for customers to complete their transactions.

The suspect also appeared to be wearing the same shoes in at least two of the robberies, according to detectives.

A Seminole County deputy who knew Glenn from a previous encounter with him reviewed surveillance photographs from the Daytona Beach robbery and positively identified him.

Deputies later arrested Glenn on a charge of robbery with a firearm for the Daytona Beach incident, and for warrants out of Seminole County charging him with robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and petit theft.

Glenn remains in the Volusia County jail on no bond.

