FL Supreme Court upholds convictions, death sentence for man who killed 2 Kissimmee officers in 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court has issued its ruling on an appeal from the man convicted and sentenced to death for the murders of two Kissimmee police officers.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Now 52-year-old Everett Miller fatally shot Kissimmee police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard on Aug. 18, 2017.

An Osceola County jury convicted Miller of two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in 2019 and later unanimously recommended death for each murder.

READ: Human remains found in search for Ormond Beach girl reported missing in 2004

A judge subsequently agreed and supported the jury’s recommendations of death for both murders, prompting an automatic appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Video: ‘We finally have justice’: Man convicted of killing 2 Kissimmee police officers sentenced to death A judge in Osceola County sentenced a man convicted of killing two Kissimmee police officers to death on Friday. (Jeff Deal, WFTV.com)

According to the ruling, filed Thursday, Miller raised seven issues in his appeal, but the court denied each claim.

“For the reasons stated above, we affirm Miller’s convictions and death sentences,” the ruling concludes. “It is so ordered.”

READ: Madeline Soto: Search continues for missing girl as her mother’s boyfriend refuses to face judge

Miller is being held in the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida.

An execution date has not been set.

Read the full Supreme Court ruling below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group