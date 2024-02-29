Human remains found in search for Ormond Beach girl reported missing in 2004

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they’ve found human remains believed to be those of a Mainland High School student who was reported missing nearly 20 years ago.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Autumn Lane McClure was last seen on May 10, 2004 when her boyfriend dropped her off at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach.

In the 20 years since their investigation began, Volusia Sheriff’s Office detectives say they’ve collected DNA samples from members of McClure’s family and interviewed friends and possible witnesses multiple times.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators identified a possible person of interest in the case in 2021, but that person died in May of 2022.

Despite the death of the possible person of interest, the investigation into McClure’s disappearance continued, leading investigators to a suspected burial site in Ormond Beach.

During an excavation of the site Wednesday, deputies say they found human remains believed to be those of Autumn McClure.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood will provide an update on the case Thursday afternoon with more information on the circumstances leading up to the discovery.

