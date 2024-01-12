NCAA: FSU’s football program hit with multiple penalties after NIL-related violations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The NCAA has announced major penalties for Florida State University’s football program.

NCAA officials said Thursday the penalties stem from an FSU assistant coach who violated recruiting rules involving a prospective transfer and a booster.

NCAA said “impermissible contact” happened between the booster and involved a “name, image and likeness” deal offered to the prospect.

The Seminoles Football program has been put on probation for two years.

It has also been disassociated with its NIL collective for one season.

The assistant coach will be suspended for three regular-season games for his involvement, according to NCAA.

