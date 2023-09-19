Motorcyclist, 34, dies after crash in Lockhart, Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car Monday night in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the crash along Forest City Road in Lockhart around 8 p.m.

Investigators said they believe the crash happened when the driver of a Toyota Camry heading northbound attempted to turn left onto Weston Lane.

Troopers said the car entered the direct path of a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle that was traveling south on Forest City Road.

The motorcyclist, 34, of Orlando, was rushed AdventHealth Hospital in Orlando but did not survive his injuries.

FHP has not released the man’s name.

The driver of the Camry, along with her passenger, were treated for minor injuries at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

