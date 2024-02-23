Two in custody after person shot in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was hurt in a shooting in Orange County on Thursday, sheriff’s investigators said.

Deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. to the shooting call on Rocket Boulevard near Central Florida Parkway.

They said they located a shooting victim, a man in his 30s.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Shooting investigation in Orange County Deputies responded to Rocket Boulevard on Thursday. (WFTV staff)

Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies also located two suspects and took them into custody.

READ: Troopers investigate deadly crash at busy Orange County intersection

OCSO did not say whether the victim knew the suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Shooting investigation in Orange County Deputies responded to Rocket Boulevard on Thursday. (WFTV staff)

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, investigators said.

Monitor WFTV.com for updates to this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group