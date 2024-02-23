Troopers investigate deadly crash at busy Orange County intersection

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning in Orange County.

The crash happened around 2:38 a.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail near Town Center Boulevard.

Troopers said the crash has all southbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail shut down as they investigate the crash.

See: Recognize this woman? Police ask for help identifying hit-and-run driver who struck 13-year-old girl

It’s unclear how many people were hurt and what caused the deadly crash.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Read: FBI offers $15,000 reward for information on missing 12-year-old Florida girl

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group