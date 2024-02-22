ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police are asking the public’s help to identify a woman involved in hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old girl in the hospital.

Police said that on Jan. 17, at 7:30 a.m. the girl was riding her bicycle near the intersection of Conway Road and Haverstraw Avenue, when she was hit.

The driver of the vehicle who hit her stopped briefly but left the scene of the crash, according to a news release.

Read: FBI offers $15,000 reward for information on missing 12-year-old

Investigators believe the vehicle is a silver 2021 or newer Kia Rio.

Police release a surveillance picture of woman and ask that if you have any information to call Orlando Police at 321-235-5300 or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Read: Wendy Williams diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia, dementia

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1000 if your information leads to solving the case.

Read: Ormond Beach man accused pulling gun on landscaping crew for parking in front of his home

Do you recognize this woman? Police ask for help identifying hit-and-run driver who struck 13-year-old girl Do you recognize this woman? Police ask for help identifying hit-and-run driver who struck 13-year-old girl (Cody L Hammond)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group