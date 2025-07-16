7.3 Magnitude earthquake hits Alaska, Tsunami Warning in place

ALASKA — A large 7.3M earthquake has occurred in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska.

A Tsunami Warning has been posted for parts of the Aleutian Islands and South Alaska.

Tsunami Warning in Effect for;

* SOUTH ALASKA AND THE ALASKA PENINSULA, Pacific coasts from

Kennedy Entrance, Alaska (40 miles SW of Homer) to Unimak

Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska)

The level of tsunami danger is being evaluated for other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America.

THIS IS A BREAKING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS NEW INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE

alaska earthquake

