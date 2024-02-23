FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Kissimmee traffic crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car in Osceola County on Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of Simpson Road and Boggy Terrace Drive in Kissimmee.

FHP had few details to release about the crash, but said the motorcyclist died at UCF Lake Nona Hospital, about 3 miles from the crash site.

Troopers did not release his name, but said he was 25 and lived in Orlando.

The driver of the car, 27, of Orlando, remained at the crash scene, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

