0 Toyota of Clermont has the scoop on the 2019 Toyota RAV4

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Clermont*

The all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 was recently revealed at the New York International Auto Show and the changes are significant. It’s not only showcasing a brand-new exterior style but also boasting big-time upgrades when it comes to technology, safety, and performance. Our Clermont Toyota dealership has the details so you can decide if this new Toyota SUV is worth putting in the driveway when it arrives later this year!

What does the 2019 Toyota RAV4 have to offer?

First of all, let’s talk about looks because this Clermont Toyota is almost unrecognizable. The 2019 Toyota RAV4 has been completely redesigned – not just refreshed – and the exterior is now more muscular and a lot sportier. It has more chiseled lines and sharper edges, and we’re loving the similarities it now shares with the Toyota Highlander and Toyota 4Runner when it comes to style. It’s showcasing new paint colors, too, as well as new alloy wheel designs and LED lighting. And the interior was also taken up a notch; new premium fabrics will be up for grabs to make your drive time as sophisticated as it gets.

What about performance? You’ll find that this aspect of the 2019 Toyota RAV4 has also been enhanced. Here are the highlights:

A 2.5L inline 4-cylinder engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission OR a 2.5L inline 4-cylinder hybrid drivetrain – both offer better fuel efficiency, as well as improved power

More aerodynamics thanks to the redesigned exterior – this helps improve fuel efficiency as well

A smoother and more comfortable ride, which can be attributed to a chassis that’s 57% stiffer AND new multi-link rear suspension with improved damping

Multi-terrain select and dynamic torque-vectoring all-wheel drive for taking on off-road terrains

A more spacious cabin thanks to a wider body and longer wheelbase

New technology makes this new Clermont Toyota one of a kind

And when it comes to technology and safety, you’ll find the best of the best. The 2019 Toyota RAV4 offers top features like:

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, which is an amped-up version of the original Toyota Safety Sense. This includes the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, and road sign assist

A Bird’s Eye View Camera with 360- degree views of your vehicle, as well as a Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Intelligent Clearance Sonar for easier parking

A 7”-8” touchscreen audio system with Entune 3.0, Bluetooth wireless streaming, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, 5 USB ports, HD Radio, Apple Car Play, Alexa connectivity, and even Wifi Connect. You can also upgrade to an optional JBL audio system with 11 speakers.

Qi wireless charging

And more!

That’s all the information we have right now about the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted as the details keep coming. To test drive the original mode, call Toyota of Clermont today! We’re open seven days a week at (352) 404-7000.

Return Home

© 2018 Cox Media Group.