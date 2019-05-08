0 Will you need all-wheel drive on your next car?

When you start your car shopping process for your next Clermont Toyota, your first step should be to create a list of things you need on your new ride. Fuel efficiency, space, technology, safety features – there are a lot to consider, but it’s important that you do because a car is an investment you want to last for years and you need to ensure that it has everything you need for an enjoyable and efficient drive time. A common question that some drivers (especially here in Central Florida) forget to ask themselves is whether they need all-wheel drive or not.

What exactly is all-wheel drive?

All-wheel drive definitely has its perks, but it’s not for everyone and in some cases, not necessary for the driver. Toyota of Clermont is here to explain so we can help you decide if you need this unique feature on your next ride.

First, let’s discuss exactly what all-wheel drive is. Basically, this drive system directs power to all four wheels of the car. Typically, you’ll see front-wheel drive cars out on the road and a handful of rear-wheel drive vehicles (mostly trucks or SUVs). These two types of vehicles only send power to two wheels and are more likely to skid or slide since two wheels are without power. The advantage that all-wheel drive has is that it provides more traction and control than a front- or rear-wheel drive system. All four wheels are being sent power, so if one fails then the other three can compensate and help you regain control.

These types of vehicles perform exceptionally well in snow or ice, as well as on slick terrain off the pavement. If you live up north then all-wheel drive is a great feature to have, and it’s becoming more and more prevalent on vehicles. For example, the 2019 Toyota Prius actually offers this feature now, something previously unheard of for hybrid cars.

Should you consider this feature for your next Clermont Toyota?

But do you really need it? Consider some of these points before you sign the dotted line:

This feature will mean more maintenance and repairs – it’s a more complex system with more parts involved, so you’ll likely need to spend a bit more time at our Clermont Toyota service center.

It also lowers your fuel efficiency. All-wheel drive cars are heavier, so your engine has to work harder to get your car moving and this means it burns more fuel.

Front-wheel drive can usually do the trick. Thanks to features like traction control and anti-lock brakes, front- and rear-wheel drive can usually handle slick roads and rainy days. If you’re headed up north into the snow, you may be able to combine this with winter tires and be perfectly OK.

