*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Clermont*

Our new Toyotas at Toyota of Clermont are renowned for their safety features - the family-friendly vehicles especially. After all, Toyota invests a ton of money every year into research and development in the arena of safety. We highly recommend our vehicles if you want a safe and reliable ride to get your family around town. However, don’t take our word for it - how about the word of the IIHS?

Which new Toyotas received top ranks for car seat installation?

Recently, the IIHS compiled a list of the best cars when it comes to car seat installation (and subsequently, car seat safety). 5 Toyota models took top spots, earning “Good +” ratings for their car seat systems (that’s the highest rating you can get from the IIHS). These are the 5 new Toyotas that claimed the top of the list:

Toyota Camry

Toyota RAV4

Toyota Avalon

Toyota Prius

Toyota Corolla Hatchback​

And it was no easy feat for them to achieve this coveted “Good +” rating. Six tough criteria had to be met, and here they are:

Tether anchors are present on the rear deck or middle of the setback

The tether anchor doesn’t feature any other hardware that could be mistake for the tether itself

Lower anchors are no more than 3/4 of an inch deep where the seat cushion meets the seat back

Lower anchors have a 54 degrees or more clearance angle

The force required to attach the seat to the LATCH system is less than 40 lbs

There are extra LATCH-equipped seating positions in the vehicle

All in all, the IIHS wanted to ensure that properly installing a car seat is simple and efficient - thus the stringent criteria. After all, an improperly installed car seat can malfunction and result in serious consequences. We’re proud that our new Toyotas made the list, but the LATCH system isn’t the only family-friendly feature that they have to offer. Check out some of the other high-tech safety features you’ll love having on hand:

3-point seatbelts for ALL seating positions with emergency locking retractors

Toyota Safety Sense P, which includes features like Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, and the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Safety Connect Services so you have access to elements like Emergency Assistance, Roadside Assistance, a Stolen Vehicle Locater, and Collision Notification

A Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert

The Star Safety System

A driver and front passenger Advanced Airbag System

Hill Start Assist and Downhill Assist Control for navigating hilly areas​

And so much more. That’s just the tip of the iceberg - to get the whole picture, why not get behind the wheel of a new Toyota at Toyota of Clermont today?

Test drive a safe Clermont Toyota today

Like we said, don’t take our word - or even the word of the IIHS - for it. See for yourself! Take a new Toyota for a spin to see all of the safety features in person; you can even try installing a car seat yourself. Toyota of Clermont is located just off the Florida Turnpike at 16851 State Road 50.

