Trying to decipher engine sizes and wishing you knew a little bit more about what goes on under the hood? You’re not alone – a lot of drivers aren’t overly familiar with the workings of their vehicle and how important engine size can be to their purchase. However, don’t let it stress you out! Toyota of Clermont is here to help you figure things out and find the perfect ride for your performance needs. Let’s get started – check out our quick guide below.

What should you know about engine size before shopping?

Let’s talk about the basics, first – we know it can be overwhelming to try and think about engine size without a little background information. Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind when shopping our Clermont Toyotas:

Bigger engines offer more power, so they’re typically the size of choice for drivers who want to get off road or who want to tow or haul heavy loads behind their rides.

Smaller engines offer less power, but they’re usually more fuel-efficient than larger engines. If you’re trying to budget and keep fuel costs in check, smaller is better.

Smaller engines also tend to be less expensive than bigger engines.

Before you make a final decision, do your research. Some engine sizes are only available on certain models, which means you’ll also only have access to specific features (unless you add packages and accessories). Cross-reference your list of features with the engine options to ensure everything lines up.

Learn the lingo with Toyota of Clermont

Now let’s talk about lingo! You’ll feel more comfortable shopping and discussing engine size if you know the elementary information about it. Commit these basic terms to memory:

Horsepower: This term refers to how much power the engine has. The larger the number, the more power. For example, our Clermont Toyota Tundra gets 381 horsepower (it can tow up to 10,000 lbs).

Displacement: Displacement simply means how much space is available inside the engine and it’s measured in liters. That’s why you hear prefixes like 2.5L, 4.0L, 5.7L, etc. when shopping different engines.

Cylinders: This term means how many cylinders the engine has – the more cylinders, the more powerful, typically. You’ll find options like 4-cylinder, 6-cylinder (V6), and 8-cylinder (V8) at Toyota of Clermont.

Still feeling a little confused? Let us help! We have a great selection of different options on our lot, and our knowledgeable product specialists are here to help you sort through them. They can help you choose the right engine for your needs and pick out a specific model. Then it’s time to get behind the wheel – ALWAYS take a test drive to ensure the car and the engine handle the way you want them to before you decide to sign the dotted line and take the vehicle home.

Shop today – visit Toyota of Clermont! We’re open seven days a week at 16851 State Road 50, just off the Florida Turnpike. Our product specialists are ready and waiting for you!

