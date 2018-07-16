0 Toyota of Clermont shares 4 tips for interior car detailing

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Clermont*

Car detailing can be challenging when it comes to the interior of your car. It’s a tight space, for starters, with lots of nooks and crannies that can be difficult to get to. Plus, what cleaners should you use on all of the different surfaces? Toyota of Clermont is here to help! Not only do we offer car detailing onsite at an affordable price, we also have tips to help you tackle the interior without a problem!

Car detailing is easy with these 4 tips

Tip #1: Get the right tools.

What tools do you need for car detailing when it comes to your car’s interior? Our Clermont auto service techs recommend a vacuum, microfiber cloths for wiping, cleaner for upholster or leather, cleaner for the dash, cleaner for the windows, and a small paint brush or can of compressed air. All of these tools will work together to ensure your car’s interior is spic and span from top to bottom.

Tip #2: Start at the top and work your way down.

Speaking of top to bottom, this is the way you should work when it comes to detailing your car. Start by wiping the dash and all buttons, knobs, etc., working your way down. Use the paint brush or compressed air to get all the nooks and crannies (don’t forget the AC vents!). From there, clean the seats and around the shift knob. Finally, move to the floor – and don’t forget to take the mats out of your car so you can thoroughly do away with all of the dust and dirt.

Tip #3: Don’t forget the nooks and crannies.

It’s easy to forget nooks and crannies when detailing your car’s interior. Our Clermont Toyota service techs recommend paying special attention to your AC vents, around the shifter, around all buttons and knobs, in between the seats, and inside the cupholders. You’d be surprised how much dirt and debris can gather there in between details!

Tip #4: Remember to prevent odors.

When you’re done cleaning, cap off the process by ensuring your car smells clean and fresh again. You can use air fresheners, but a few pieces of charcoal under the seat will help to absorb any unpleasant odors that have lingered. You can also use dryer sheets for that clean laundry smell – stick a few under the driver’s seat!

Shop for supplies at Toyota of Clermont

Our parts specialists can help you find the right cleaners for your interior, as well as any of the other tools you need to get your ride spic and span.

Whether you want to shop for supplies or schedule car detailing, give us a call!

