New beachside food hall brings tech-savvy dining experience

A new food hall featuring eight locally owned businesses opened in Cocoa Beach this June, promising to boost the local economy with new jobs and increased payroll.

Destination Downtown Food Hall, located at 2 N. Atlantic Ave., is the creation of Oshri ‘Mosh’ Gal, owner and developer of OG Enterprises.

The food hall is expected to generate over 70 jobs and add $1.8 million in payroll to the local economy.

Oshri ‘Mosh’ Gal, the owner and developer, purchased the former Yen Yen Chinese Restaurant property for $1.6 million in 2020, according to Brevard County records.

The grand opening celebration for the approximately 5,000-square-foot food hall is scheduled for June 28, from noon to 6 p.m. This event marks a significant milestone for the community, bringing together various local businesses under one roof.

Although the exact financial figures for the cost of redevelopment were not disclosed, it was noted that ‘no expense was spared’ in creating the new venue.

With its opening, Destination Downtown Food Hall aims to become a central hub for food and community in Cocoa Beach, supporting local businesses and contributing to the area’s economic growth.

