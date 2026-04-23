Seminole County

Man convicted of burglary after crashing truck into Lake Mary jewelry store

Man convicted of burglary after intentionally crashing truck into jewelry store in Seminole County. Faces up to 15 years in prison.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Seminole County reports that a man who unlawfully entered a jewelry store using his vehicle has been convicted of burglary

Investigators state that Lenell Barnes intentionally collided his pickup truck with Casa Leon Jewelers in Lake Mary on 24.

According to law enforcement, the incident was fully captured on surveillance footage.

Barnes faces a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years. His sentencing is scheduled for May.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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