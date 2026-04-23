Man convicted of burglary after crashing truck into Lake Mary jewelry store

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Seminole County reports that a man who unlawfully entered a jewelry store using his vehicle has been convicted of burglary

Investigators state that Lenell Barnes intentionally collided his pickup truck with Casa Leon Jewelers in Lake Mary on 24.

According to law enforcement, the incident was fully captured on surveillance footage.

Barnes faces a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years. His sentencing is scheduled for May.

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