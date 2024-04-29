Man rams pickup truck into Lake Mary jewelry store

LAKE MARY, Fla. — A man is now behind bars after police say he broke into a jewelry store late Saturday night.

The whole thing caught on camera by surveillance video. It happened in Lake Mary, at griffin farm plaza.

The video shows the moment when a pickup truck rams into the store.

Moments later, the suspect breaks into the building wearing a ski mask.

“I was in pure shock First, mix with some anger,” said Roger Barrios, owner of Casa Leon Jewelers. “We received a call from our alarm system here stating that the front glass brake was triggered. We pull up the cameras on our phones to find a white pickup truck backing up over the curb, and the curb stops and ramming the front door.

The footage also shows the suspect checking all the shelves trying to get the hold of any expensive items, but he left empty handed, according to the owner. “He didn’t take anything, not even a mint,” said Barrios. “He was disappointed to see that there was no jewelry available for him to steal. So, he figured let me cut my losses and leave.”

Barrios explains that all the merchandise is stored in safe boxes to avoid this kind of incident.

The man was arrested moments later. “The police departments in Central Florida here work very well together. Lake Mary put out an alert, Orlando Police Department caught him at a gas station.,” said Barrios. “From what I understand, he ran spike strips that were deployed and blew up the tires on the truck. They caught him a foot chase and soon after that.”

The total damage will cost the family company over $10,000, but they’re glad no one was hurt. “I believe that karma is very real. And I believe that justice has been served quickly,” Barrios said. The store is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

