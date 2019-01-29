0 Toyota of Orlando introduces the 2020 Toyota Supra

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here – the 2020 Toyota Supra has officially been unveiled! Fans have been clamoring for a comeback from this much-loved sports car since it was retired in 2002 and thanks to a collaboration between Toyota and BMW, they’re finally getting it. The 2020 Toyota Supra will be arriving at Toyota of Orlando this summer, but in the meantime check out everything it’s going to bring to our dealership when it gets here.

Meet the all-new 2020 Toyota Supra

Let’s talk performance first, since that’s one of the major highlights the 2020 Toyota Supra will have to offer. Here’s what we know:

This Orlando Toyota sports car will offer a 3.0L twin scroll turbocharged inline-six engine – this translates to 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque.

It will be able to get from 0-60 mpg in just 4.1 seconds.

This new Toyota will boast a long hood and a newly designed chassis, as well as a short wheelbase, wider stance, a 50:50 weight balance and a low center of gravity for superior handling.

It’ll also have direct fuel injection as well as continuously variable valve timing on both the intake and exhaust camshafts, and offer a top speed of 155 mph. You’ll also find an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters AND launch control.

Normal and Sport driving modes will allow you to tailor your drive time to just how many thrills you’re looking to get out of it.

You’ll find a new adaptive variable double-joint spring strut suspension and active differential to control torque distribution between the front and rear wheels.

And the 2020 Toyota Supra will also showcase new Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires that are wider in the back, as well as sporty new 19” alloy wheels.

When it comes to design, this new Orlando Toyota doesn’t disappoint. It brings the looks it needs to match its aggressive performance with features like:

An exterior that’s curved, muscular, low, and wide and comes in paint colors like Tungsten Silver, Nitro Yellow, Absolute Zero White, Turbulence Gray, Renaissance Red, Downshift Blue, and Nocturnal Black

A new dash that’s designed to be out of sight (it’s lower and narrower) so the driver has better visibility of the road

A two-seat cabin with sport seats and a special center console that also serves as bolsters

Fabric or leather trim

A compact cargo space that’s accessible via a hatchback

And don’t forget tech – you’ll have the best of the best thanks to features like an 8.8” touchscreen audio system, Apple CarPlay, optional JBL sound system, remote keyless entry, head up display, wireless charging, and all the active safety tech you could ever want.

Help us welcome the Toyota Supra to Toyota of Orlando this summer

The 2020 Toyota Supra has a starting MSRP of $49,990 and will arrive at Toyota of Orlando this summer – follow us on social media for updates or call today for more info at (407) 298-4500!

