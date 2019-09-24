0 Car maintenance you need for defensive driving

"Sponosred Article by Toyota of Orlando"

Are you trying to up your defensive driving game? It’s a good idea - after all, defensive driving can save you a ton of stress, time, and money. Here at Toyota of Orlando we highly recommend employing this skill each and every time you get behind the wheel. However, no matter how much you practice, you also need your car to have the tools to aid you in defensive driving.

What car maintenance should you be scheduling regularly?

Before we jump into the car maintenance you should be considering, however, let’s talk about what defensive driving actually is. Basically, it’s just driving in a way that allows you to avoid accidents or collisions altogether instead of reacting to them as they’re happening to you. It’s about paying attention to the road, doing away with distractions, and following road rules to a T.

But like we mentioned, you need your car in the right condition to be able to employ this very important skill. Here are four car maintenance appointments you may want to consider scheduling in the near future!

1. Brake service

You always want to be able to bring your car to a complete, safe, and quick stop, but especially when you’re practicing defensive driving. That’s why it’s so essential to stay on top of routine brake service at Toyota of Orlando. Our techs will check your brakes, brake pads, rotors, brake lines, brake fluid, and every other essential component you need to bring your ride to a safe stop.

2. Headlight checks

Your headlights lend you more visibility, sure… but they also let other drivers see you better, which is why it’s so key that they’re in good shape. Make sure you replace burnt out bulbs as needed and if your headlights look hazy, consider scheduling headlight restoration at Toyota of Orlando’s service department. Remember to use your headlights from dusk until dawn, as well as when it’s raining or snowing outside.

3. Wiper replacement

Be a better driver by ensuring you have a clear field of vision at all times in inclement weather - stay on top of your wiper blades. They’re imperative in ensuring you can see out of your windshield whether it’s raining, snowing, or sleeting. Our techs can inspect them for wear and tear and help you determine if you need to replace the rubber blades or not, and our Orlando Toyota parts store carries a great selection for you to shop.

4. Tire rotations

In order to drive safely, you need tires that can effectively grip the road. This means your car’s tires need to be inflated to the proper PSI, in good overall condition, and have enough tread for proper traction. Our Orlando auto service techs can check your tires’ tread and make recommendations accordingly, as well as check the pressure levels (PSI) and inspect the tires for any excessive or problematic wear and tear. And don’t forget to schedule routine tire rotations!

Let our Orlando auto service techs improve your defensive driving

Want more tips on defensive driving and how to get your car in line? Call Toyota of Orlando today at (407) 298-0001.

​Return Home

© 2019 Cox Media Group.