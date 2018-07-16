0 Toyota of Orlando tips: 6 car noises you should never ignore

Have you ever cranked the key to your car and immediately heard a worrisome noise? Or maybe you’re driving down the highway and turn down your music to hear something disconcerting coming from under the hood. We know how scary it can be because a car noise could be linked to something problematic and possibly expensive. Toyota of Orlando is here to tell you more about 6 cars noises you should never ignore.

Don’t ignore these car noises if you want to save money

#1: Rattling. Hear something rattling when you hit the road? Your best bet is to first check inside the cabin and the trunk to make sure there’s nothing inside the vehicle that could be causing this car noise. If that doesn’t do the trick, then it’s time to bring your car into Toyota of Orlando; rattling could indicate something loose in your exhaust system.

#2: Squealing. Did you know that your brakes actually have a built-in indicator that lets you know when your brake pads are getting too thin? That’s where the squealing noise comes into play – if you hit the brakes and hear this car noise, you need new brake pads. Don’t wait to get them, as you can easily damage your rotors. Our Orlando auto service techs can get you back on the road in no time.

#3: Hissing. When you have a leak under the hood, the liquid drips down onto other hot surfaces in the engine bay. This causes a hissing noise. If you hear this noise, be sure to schedule auto repairs because it can be tough to pinpoint exactly where a leak is if you’re not a trained mechanic.

#4: Clicking. Did you know that clicking under the hood can actually indicate that your oil pressure is low? This is a lose-lose situation – low oil pressure can lead to time-consuming and costly auto repairs. Be sure to get your oil levels and oil pressure levels checked as soon as you possibly can.

#5: Grinding. If you drive a manual car and head grinding when shifting between gears, then it’s time to bring your ride into Toyota of Orlando. This car noise may mean you have a problem with your clutch and it’s only a matter of time until your clutch burns out and needs to be replaced. Save yourself time and money and take care of the problem now.

#6: High-pitched noise. Hearing a high-pitched noise when you accelerate? This can mean problems with a belt. The belt may be slipping or just malfunctioning in general; either way, you need to have your car checked by a mechanic before the belt does damage inside the engine bay.

