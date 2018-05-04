0 Toyota of Orlando heads to the starting line for the Race to Sell 1,000

Car shoppers, start your engines – the Race to Sell 1,000 has officially gotten underway at Toyota of Orlando! We’re racing to sell 1,000 new Toyotas and used cars by Memorial Day, and we need your help to make it happen. That’s why we’ve brought out our lowest prices AND best deals of the summer for a limited time. Help us reach our goal AND get yourself into the driver’s seat of an incredible new ride at an incredible price!

Help us meet our goal of selling 1,000 cars by Memorial Day!

We want to sell 1,000 cars by Memorial Day, and that’s no easy feat – that’s why we’ve put our BEST new Toyota deals on the table for a limited time at the Race to Sell 1,000 sales event! Save huge and head to the finish line in a remarkable new Toyota – we’re bringing you Orlando Toyota deals like:

A new 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: 8440613) for just $189/mo**

A new 2018 Toyota Camry LE (Stk#: 8250791) for just $169/mo**

A new 2018 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: 8180814) for just $149/mo**

A new 2018 Toyota Tacoma DBL Cab (Stk#: 8710196, V6) for just $199/mo**

And you’ll also be able to race to the finish line in a new Toyota Highlander, Toyota 4Runner, Toyota Tundra, Toyota Sienna, Toyota CH-R, and many more! NOW is the time to find yourself in a new ride just in time for summer.

New and used Toyota deals are waiting at this Orlando Toyota sales event!

Looking for a used car deal that’s tough to beat? Shop the Race to Sell 1,000! We’re not put bringing you our best new Toyota deals – we’re also breaking out our best used car prices to help you find the perfect pre-owned solution. Here are some of the used Toyota specials that will be waiting for you at Toyota of Orlando:

A used 2017 Toyota Camry SE (Stk#: P12144) for just $14,988*

A used 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: P12142) for just $19,988*

A used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: P12143) for just $11,988*

Plus all of the other makes and models up for grabs on our lot! You’ll find everything from cars priced under $10K to luxury options, all at prices you won’t want to miss.

The Race to Sell 1,000 has begun, which means you have until Memorial Day to get our BEST deals on everything on our lot. But that’s not all! If you shop Toyota of Orlando during this limited-time sales event, you’ll also find:

Extended hours until 10pm every single night, including Sunday

More sales and finance staff on the floor to get you the quick service you need

Competitive finance rates and multiple lenders to choose from

And so much more!

Help us meet our goal and don’t miss the Race to Sell 1,000 at Toyota of Orlando! We’re open seven days a week at 3575 Vineland Road, just off I-4 near the Millenia Mall. You can call us for more information at (407) 298-4500 or to schedule your test drive today!

