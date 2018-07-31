0 Toyota Safety Sense P: features and what's included

Safety is a number one priority when driving anywhere and at any time. Accidents and collisions are always going to be risks when it comes to driving and having the best safety features at your back can make all the difference. That’s why Toyota has created a new suite of safety systems called Toyota Safety Sense P to keep you and others safe on the road. Now you may be asking, what’s included with Toyota Safety Sense P and how does it keep me safe? Ask no more because Toyota of Orlando is here with a layout on what’s included with this brand-new feature.

Safety is standard with Toyota Safety Sense P

Now a standard feature on many new Orlando Toyota models, Toyota Safety Sense P includes a variety of new systems designed to not only keep drivers aware but also lend an extra hand when need be. Here are the new Toyota models equipped with this feature:

Toyota Camry

Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid

Toyota Sequoia

Toyota C-HR

Toyota Tundra

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Corolla and Corolla Hatchback

Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota Sienna

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Prius, Prius C, and Prius Prime

Toyota Tacoma

This suite of Orlando Toyota safety features relies on active systems that operate during your drive to keep you safe and aware of the road and your surroundings. These are the included systems and what they do to keep you safe:

Automatic High Beams

Using your high beam headlights is always recommended when driving through a low visibility area. However, using them when other drivers are nearby can pose a safety hazard. Luckily, this Orlando Toyota fixes that issue. Automatic High Beams activate when your vehicle reaches 25 mph or more and uses an onboard camera to detect the lights coming from cars around you. The safety feature will automatically toggle your high beams on and off depending if there are other drivers around you.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Cruise control is great for long highway drives with minimal traffic. But, using it and running into a slower moving vehicle can be both annoying and dangerous. Dynamic Radar Cruise Control takes care of that by using onboard cameras and radar technology to detect upcoming vehicles and their current speeds. This safety feature will warn you of the upcoming vehicle and change your speed to achieve a preset following distance. Once the slower driver has moved, your Orlando Toyota will resume its previous cruising speed.

Pre-collision System

While you may be used to driving in bumper-to-bumper traffic around Orlando (unfortunately), these spots are hotbeds for fender benders. However, that problem is made much mess likely with the help of the Pre-collision System. This safety feature warns drivers of incoming vehicles and applies additional brake power to prevent an accident.

Pedestrian Detection

Working in conjunction with the Pre-collision System, the Pedestrian Detection aims to prevent collisions with pedestrians and other road hazards.

Lane Tracing Assist

This system works when your Orlando Toyota vehicle is using Dynamic Radar Cruise Control by actively sensing road lane markers. If you start to drift during your drive, this safety feature will warn you and even return you to the center of your lane.

Road Sign Assist

A new feature in Toyota Safety Sense P, Road Sign Assist makes reading upcoming road signs easier than ever. A camera placed in the front bumper scans and displays images of road signs on the MID screen in your Orlando Toyota vehicle for easier and distraction free viewing.

Check out these safety features and more at Toyota of Orlando!

Keeping you safe during your drive is the most important feature built in to all new Toyota vehicles. If you’re ready for a safety upgrade, come check out Toyota Safety Sense P at Toyota of Orlando! Our auto sales staff will be happy to walk you through all that this new safety feature has to offer and take you on a test drive. Visit us at 3575 Vineland Road today!

