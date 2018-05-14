0 Four types of car tires, explained

Do you know how to choose the right car tires for your vehicle? It can be tricky, as there are multiple options available out there for you to choose from. And it’s an important purchase because your car tires play a huge part in your car’s performance, as well as your comfort inside the cabin. Toyota of Orlando is here to help you decide once and for all AND get the best deal possible.

Make car tire shopping easy with these questions

First, let’s talk about what you should ask yourself before you start your car tire shopping. Here are some questions you’ll want to answer before you begin:

How long do I need these tires to last?

How much can I spend on new car tires right now?

What speed rating do I need? Does speed rating even matter to me? (This is the maximum speed that the tires can handle.)

Where am I going to be driving, and in what type of weather? Will all-season tires work or do I need something that can handle tough winter weather?

Is comfort and ride quality inside the cabin important to me?

Once you’ve answered those questions, it’ll be easier to pin down exactly what type of car tires you should be buying. Here are the four main types – our Orlando auto service center can help you get your hands on all of them!

4 types of Orlando Toyota tires to choose from

All-season tires: Looking for the best of both (or all) worlds? Shoot for all-season tires. They’re great for drivers who hit the road in climates that are moderate, and they offer an excellent balance when it comes to affordability, performance, cabin comfort, and lifespan. They also can handle rain well (which we see plenty of here in Central Florida).

High performance tires: Are you a fan of hitting the track? High-performance tires are right up your alley. You need a tire with a high speed rating if you want to put the pedal to the metal (these cars typically offer the highest), and these types of car tires also give you superior traction so you can still maneuver even when driving at high speeds.

Winter tires: If you drive in severe winter weather – we’re talking snow, ice, and sleet – then you need tires that can handle it. Winter tires have features called snipes, which offer you more traction on slippery surfaces. They’re also designed to ensure that they can withstand temperatures below 45 degrees over long periods of time.

Off-road tires: If you like to get out of the city and off the pavement, then off-road tires might be a good investment for you. These tires are extra-durable so they can take on uneven terrain, sharp edges, and slippery surfaces without sustaining any damage.

