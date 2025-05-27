Local Steals & Deals: Capture Every Journey & Stay Protected On-the-Go with Minolta and Bellbird

22 May, 2025
Capture Every Journey & Stay Protected On-the-Go with Minolta and Bellbird
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Smart Safety, Wherever You Go!
Stay safe and feel confident wherever life takes you with two smart, compact companions. The Minolta Dash Cam keeps an extra eye on the road, capturing clear footage of your drive with every turn—perfect for added peace of mind behind the wheel. For protection on foot, Bellbird's powerful safety alarms are easy to carry and instantly alert others with a loud siren and flashing light when needed. Together, these practical tools help you feel more secure every day—at home, on the road, or on the go.
Minolta
Deal: $79.99
Retail: $149.95
47% Off
The Minolta Dash Cam offers smart, reliable protection whenever you hit the road. With crisp HD recording, wide-angle coverage, and motion detection, it captures the details that matter—whether you're driving to work or heading out on a trip. It's like having a second set of eyes, helping you stay aware, protected, and prepared wherever the road takes you. Grab this incredible deal now!Shop now
Bellbird
Deal: $19.99
Retail: $79.98
75% Off
Bellbird’s safety alarms provide powerful, on-the-go protection with a loud 130dB siren and flashing strobe light. Compact and easy to carry, these alarms are perfect for personal security, giving you peace of mind wherever you are. Choose from a variety of color combos so you can stay safe while looking great. Don’t miss our deal to grab a set of two and stay safe wherever life takes you!Shop now
©2025 Cox Media Group