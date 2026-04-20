Local Steals & Deals: Better Sleep, Brighter Views

16 April, 2026
Better Sleep, Brighter Views
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Upgrade Your Comfort, Clear Your Vision
Experience a lifestyle upgrade with these two essential home and beauty deals. Transform your sleep with the MZG Hybrid Mattress collection, offering premium, cloud-like support in every size from Twin to King. Once you’re well-rested, see the world with total clarity using Campanelli’s expert cleaning solutions. From a streak-free Lens & Screen Loopy set to chemical-free FreshFace Makeup Remover towels, these powerhouse products help you wake up refreshed and keep your daily essentials looking brand new.
MZG
Deal: $219.00 - $699.99
Retail: $299.00 - $999.00
UP TO 33% Off
Collection. Available in a full range of sizes from Twin to King, these hybrid mattresses are engineered to provide the relief and stability you need for a restorative night's sleep. The breathable, CertiPUR-US certified designs are built for durability and comfort, ensuring you stay cool and supported. Delivered as a convenient "mattress-in-a-box," MZG makes it easier than ever to upgrade your sleep setup with a premium feel delivered right to your door.Shop now
Campanelli
Deal: $10.00 - $28.50
Retail: $22.00 - $65.00
UP TO 56.00% Off
Campanelli is back with their fan-favorite cleaning technology, featuring the Lens & Screen Loopy Towel & Spray Bundle. The specialty looped weave design is lint-free and specifically engineered to lift debris from glasses, tablets, and VR headsets without streaks. Beyond technology, we are also featuring the FreshFace Makeup Remover collection. These reusable, machine-washable towels remove makeup using only water—no harsh chemicals or wipes required. Available in various fun prints like Leopard, Floral, and Tie-Dye, and paired with matching Big Bow Headbands, it’s the ultimate sustainable beauty kit for a gentler, more effective clean.Shop now
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