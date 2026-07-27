Local Steals & Deals: A Breath of Fresh Air: Smart Design & Cleaner Spaces

22 July, 2026
A Breath of Fresh Air: Smart Design & Cleaner Spaces
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Elevate Your Indoor Environment
Since most of us spend the majority of our time indoors, the quality of the air we breathe at home and work matters more than ever. Today, we're sharing two game-changing additions to your spaces that tackle airborne impurities head-on: the Brondell O2+ Horizon for everyday home comfort and the Aurabeat 3800 for heavy-duty, large-capacity protection. Brondell is redefining wellness with sleek, powerful air purifiers that work hard so you don't have to. From battling seasonal allergies to neutralizing everyday cooking odors and airborne bacteria, this is a fantastic way to create a fresher, healthier environment for you, your family, or your business.
Brondell
Deal: $99.99
Retail: $179.99
44% Off
Let's be real—nobody wants a loud, bulky machine taking up half their living room. The Brondell Horizon completely flips the script with its slim, modern profile that blends right into your home's decor. But don't let the stylish exterior fool you; inside, it boasts a powerful 5-stage filtration system, complete with a True HEPA filter, designed to capture dust, pet dander, and smoke effortlessly. It even features intuitive controls and customizable fan speeds to match your daily needs, making it perfect for your home office or keeping the bedroom perfectly quiet while you sleep. Need to cover massive spaces, high-traffic offices, or commercial settings? Upgrade to the heavy-duty Aurabeat 3800 Large Capacity Commercial Air Purifier. It delivers elite, professional-grade air sanitization, capturing and destroying viruses and bacteria across spaces up to 3,875 square feet. Whether you need the lightweight portability of the Horizon or the high-capacity power of the Aurabeat 3800, we've locked down incredible savings to help you breathe a little easier without stretching your budget. Click here to grab your Brondell Air Purifier today!Shop now
©2026 Cox Media Group