Local Steals & Deals: Smart Tech Meets Gentle Whitening

29 July, 2026
Smart Tech Meets Gentle Whitening
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Upgrade Your Routine & Glow With Confidence
Nothing boosts your confidence like a bright, healthy-looking smile. Wicked White combines professional-style whitening with smart, gentle technology for a comfortable, hassle-free experience. Refresh your everyday look at home—no extra dentist visits required.
Wicked White
Deal: $79.99
Retail: $169.99
53% Off
Say goodbye to the hassle of messy strips and clunky cords—whitening your teeth at home just got a major upgrade. The Wicked White Professional LED Kit gives you pro-style results on your schedule, using gentle, enamel-safe light technology to lift stubborn surface stains for a noticeably brighter smile. What really sets this system apart is its sleek wireless charging case, featuring built-in UV sterilization that automatically cleans and powers up your mouthpiece after every use. Portable, cordless, and clutter-free, it makes maintaining a radiant smile entirely effortless. Grab this amazing deal and treat yourself today! Click here to grab your Wicked White LED Kit now!Shop now
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