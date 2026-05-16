Austria proves too good for Britain at ice hockey worlds

ZURICH — Britain marked its return to the ice hockey world championship with a 5-2 loss to Austria on Saturday.

The Austrians gave their opponents a taste of what they can expect at the tournament by scoring three goals inside the first 10 minutes of their opening game in Zurich.

Britain answered with a couple of goals through David Clements and Liam Kirk 37 seconds apart still in the first period before Austria stretched the lead with two more goals in the second when the newcomer was restricted to only two shots on goal.

Peter Schneider scored twice for Austria.

In Group B in Fribourg, Marek Hrivik scored midway through the final period to lift Slovakia to a 2-1 win over Norway.

Later Saturday, Canada meets another newcomer Italy in Fribourg — a day after the tournament favorite recorded a 5-3 win over Sweden in their opening game — followed by a match between the Czechs and Slovenia.

Host Switzerland faces Latvia in Zurich where Finland also plays Hungary.

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