Braves' JR Ritchie rebounds from 1st pitch home run to win major league debut

WASHINGTON — JR Ritchie was welcomed to the major leagues when Washington's James Wood homered on his first pitch.

The 22-year-old right-hander rebounded to win his debut, leading the Atlanta Braves over the Washington Nationals 7-2 on Thursday for their eighth win in nine games.

“One pitch into it I was like, ‘Oh no,’ but after that I bounced back really well,” Ritchie said. “Honestly, probably for the next year I will hate it. Then after that it will be like a funny, ‘Hey, first pitch of my big league career I gave up a nuke.’”

Ritchie, who was selected 35th in the 2022 amateur draft, allowed just one more run over seven innings. He gave up five hits, struck out seven and walked two, throwing 54 of 89 pitches for strikes. Ritchie averaged 94.4 mph with 24 fastballs and also mixed in 25 curves, 19 changeups, 10 sliders, seven cutters and four sinkers.

Ritchie (1-0) became the first Braves pitcher to allow two runs or fewer over seven-plus innings in his debut since Matt Wisler in 2015.

“Kids got a lot of weapons man, for right and left handed hitters,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s in total control out there. That’s got to shake you up a little bit, first pitch you throw in the big leagues and it gets hit for a homer. But right back on the mound and attacking with all his stuff.”

Ritchie got a call from Triple-A Gwinnett manager Kanekoa Texeira at 8 p.m. Wednesday night telling him of the promotion, and he arrived in Washington around 2 a.m.

Wood homered on a 93.5 mph fastball down the middle and CJ Abrams went deep on a changeup below the strike zone in the fourth.

Washington did not get a hit after Daylen Lile’s two-out single in the fourth.

Ritchie started the season at Triple-A Gwinnett and went 3-1 with a 0.99 ERA in five starts. Atlanta selected the contracts of Ritchie and right-hander Carlos Carrasco from the Stripers before the game, optioned right-hander Didier Fuentes to Gwinnett and placed left-hander Dylan Dodd on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday because of left spine inflammation.

When asked whether Ritchie will make another start for Atlanta, Weiss said the team will make a decision in the next day or two.

“The kid did a heck of a job and made a great case for himself," Weiss said with a smile.

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