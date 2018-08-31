0 College football season kicks off with big game in Orlando: Watch it on Channel 9!

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Nothing says Labor Day weekend like the return of college football -- and some of the action will happen right here in Central Florida.

It's week one of college football season and Channel 9 is the place to catch all the action!

From the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a pair of top 25 showdowns, here are the games airing on Channel 9 this Labor Day weekend.



Oregon State vs. Ohio State

The Beavers and the Buckeyes face off at Ohio Stadium. It'll be the first time new head coach Jonathan Smith appears on the sidelines for Oregon State. Meanwhile, Ohio State comes off its sixth straight season with 10 wins or more.

The bigger story: Ohio State coach Urban Meyer won't be on the sidelines Saturday. He was suspended for the first three games of the season after a report surfaced that he knew about allegations against former assistance coach Zach Smith and abuse against his wife.

When to watch: Coverage starts Saturday at 12 p.m. on Channel 9.



Washington vs. Auburn

The Washington Huskies and the Auburn Tigers will be playing like the pros Saturday when they face off at Mercedez-Benz Stadium, the NFL home of the Atlanta Falcons.

When to watch: Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Channel 9.



Alabama vs. University of Louisville

The Crimson Tide and the Cardinals head south to Orlando this weekend! The two teams face off in primetime Saturday night at Camping World Stadium.

When to watch: Coverage starts at 8 p.m. on Channel 9, followed by Eyewitness News

If you're going: Prepaid parking at Camping World Stadium is already sold out. The city will provide a free shuttle (map below). The stadium also has a clear-bag policy in place for Saturday night's game.

Miami vs. LSU

The Hurricanes and the Tigers head west to play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Hurricanes have lost two of the past three meetings against the Tigers. Tune in to see if Miami can break the streak and bring the heat!

When to watch: Coverage starts Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 9, followed by Eyewitness News.

