Street racers crash into school bus, house in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two street racers caused two crashes, one involving a school bus, in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Related Headlines
The incident happened on Pine Hills Road late Thursday, FHP said. The bus was not carrying passengers.
FHP said the school bus was turning left out of the bus depot when one of the cars that was racing hit it. The other car swerved and hit a house, troopers said.
The driver who hit the bus was hospitalized and remains in critical condition, officials said.
The other driver was arrested on charges of reckless driving, troopers said.
The names of those involved have not been released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}