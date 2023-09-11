UCF QB Plumlee to miss a few weeks with leg injury

ORLANDO, Fla. -- UCF starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee will miss a few weeks with a leg injury that he suffered on the game-winning drive Saturday night at Boise State.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn announced on Monday that Plumlee will not require surgery and that he is hopeful Plumlee will return this season.

He also announced that USF transfer Timmy McClain will start for the Knights Saturday at home against Villanova. McClain played two series in the season opener against Kent State and racked up 74 yards of offense. McClain won a state championship during his time at Seminole and almost beat UCF during his time as the starting quarterback at USF.

UCF (2-0) will play Villanova (2-0) Saturday at 6:30 on ESPN+.

UCF also announced its Big 12 opener at Kansas State on September 23 will kick off at 8:00.

