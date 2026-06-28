Congo rallies to a 3-1 win against Uzbekistan to seal place in the World Cup knockouts

ATLANTA — For 52 years, Congo's standout World Cup memory was a humiliating 9-0 rout at the hands of Yugoslavia on its only previous appearance on soccer's biggest stage.

Not anymore. Not after a new generation of players made history by advancing to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time to set up a clash with England.

Congo secured its place in the round of 32 by rallying to a 3-1 win against Uzbekistan on Saturday night.

Two second-half goals from Yoane Wissa and one from Fiston Mayele sealed a dramatic comeback win and saw Congo join Cape Verde as another surprise qualifier for the next round. After holding Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to a surprise 1-1 draw earlier in the tournament, Congo topped that with its first win at a World Cup.

Trailing to Eldor Shomurodov's lobbed goal in the 10th minute, Sébastien Desabre’s team fought back after the break.

Congo equalized in the 68th when Wissa was brought down by Abdukodir Khusanov in the box for a penalty.

Wissa picked himself up and sent Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov the wrong way by rolling the ball into the bottom corner to spark a late flurry of goals.

Mayele fired Congo ahead 10 minutes later when flicking past Nematov at the near post after Meschack Elia’s shot was deflected.

Wissa put the result beyond doubt in added time with a curling shot into the bottom corner.

Congo is making a return to the World Cup for the first time since competing as Zaire in 1974 when it lost all three games, including the rout by Yugoslavia.

The draw against Portugal was its first point on this stage and it needed to follow that up with a first win to advance as one of the best third placed teams.

It became the eighth African nation to advance from the group stage at this tournament.

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