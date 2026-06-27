Controversy in Austrian GP qualifying as Russell sets fastest time after Verstappen crash

SPIELBERG, Austria — Qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix ended in controversy as Mercedes' George Russell was credited with pole position despite a yellow flag for a dramatic crash by Max Verstappen on Saturday.

Russell sped through the final two corners seconds after Verstappen went spinning off the track toward the barrier, causing a yellow flag which means drivers must slow down.

Russell was warned of the yellow flag ahead of time by Mercedes over the radio and argued that he lifted off the accelerator earlier than usual for the corner and that the rest of his lap was still enough for first place.

It was still “an amazing lap,” he said.

The stewards agreed and deemed the incident needed “no further investigation”. It wasn't immediately clear if other teams planned to protest.

Until then Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were set to end Mercedes' run of pole position in each grand prix this season.

They both bested Formula 1 standings leader Kimi Antonelli's time by less than a tenth of a second shortly before Verstappen went off. Verstappen had also looked like a contender for pole with his upgraded Red Bull car and was set to improve on his previous time.

Leclerc is set to start Sunday's race second, and Hamilton third after his win for Ferrari last time out. Antonelli was fourth in his lowest qualifying result of the season.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Sky Sport Germany it was “a matter of experience” that Antonelli seemed to abandon his lap after Verstappen's crash while Russell was “super clever” in lifting off just enough to keep his lap competitive.

Verstappen's earlier time was still good enough for fifth ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

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