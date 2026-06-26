Saturday: Free sports physicals and heart screenings for OCPS student-athletes

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth and Orange County Public Schools will provide free sports physicals and heart screenings for student-athletes and other eligible students on Saturday, June 27.

The event will take place at Edgewater High School in Orlando.

The free screenings are being offered as a new Florida law, taking effect in July, mandates heart screenings for certain student-athletes to help identify potential heart conditions associated with sudden cardiac arrest.

OCPS requires each student-athlete to receive an electrocardiogram screening before participating in their first high school sport for the 2026-27 school year.

The event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include free pre-participation sports physicals and electrocardiogram heart screenings.

Eligibility extends to OCPS students in grades 6-12 participating in sports. Additionally, students involved in ROTC, band, dance team and color guard are also eligible for screenings.

Attendees can pre-register for time slots between the hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. by clicking HERE.

Walk-ins are welcome from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

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