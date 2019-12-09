0 Georgia Southern and Liberty Set to Play in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl presented by the Orlando Spor

ORLANDO, Fla. (CureBowl.com) - The Orlando Sports Foundation (OSF) announced on Sunday that the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl presented by the OSF will be between the Georgia Southern Eagles and Liberty Flames. Kickoff for the fifth-annual contest is set for 2:30 p.m. at Exploria Stadium on CBS Sports Network.

“On behalf of the Orlando Sports Foundation, we are honored to welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Liberty Flames to the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl,” said Orlando Sports Foundation CEO and FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl Executive Director Alan Gooch. “We are excited to see these teams compete in the first American football game at Exploria Stadium. Gameday is going to be special as college football fans, cancer survivors and supporters, both team's bands and the Orlando community come together at Church Street Station for the FBC Mortgage March 2 Cure before heading to Exploria Stadium."

Liberty is making its first-ever bowl appearance, while Georgia Southern is heading to its third bowl game, but first outside the state of Alabama.

Georgia Southern (7-5, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference) and Liberty (7-5) will be playing for the fourth time on the gridiron, but the first time at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level. The Eagles won the three previous matchups, which included home victories by in 1984 and 1996.

“The Cure Bowl is about bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer,” said Orlando Sports Foundation President Scott Rose. “Georgia Southern and Liberty are two more teams that are going to carry on our tradition of raising awareness for cancer research and recognizing those that have battled in the fight against cancer."

The FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl presented by the Orlando Sports Foundation directly supports the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), who has received a total of $3.7 million since 2015. Local Orlando researcher Dr. Annette Khaled at the UCF College of Medicine has been vetted by BCRF and received $1.2 million from the funds donated.

The FBC Mortgage March 2 Cure is a pregame block party starting at 10:30 a.m. at Church Street Station. The event will be highlighted by a cancer tribute march featuring the team bands, dignitaries, cancer survivors, cancer supporters and the Orlando community walking in a cloud of pink smoke to Exploria Stadium.

