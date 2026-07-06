Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledges scare factor in switching teams for first time in his NBA career

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledged that change is scary as he switches teams for the first time after an extraordinary 13-year run with the Milwaukee Bucks.

But ending his career with regrets seemed equally frightening to the two-time NBA MVP.

As his trade to the Miami Heat was finalized on Monday, Antetokounmpo posted a video on YouTube in which he discussed his mixed emotions with former Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke. He posted a shorter video on social media bidding farewell to Milwaukee.

“I’m scared that the grass is not always greener. … People love me here,” Antetokounmpo said in the interview with Paschke, which lasted nearly 37 minutes. “People respect me here. People allow me to be myself here in the city. And I’m scared that I might never find that ever again.”

But the same unwavering drive that helped him deliver the Bucks their first title in half a century caused him to decide five years later that it was time to move on.

The Bucks haven't advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs since their 2021 championship and last won a postseason series in 2022. Antetokounmpo, who will turn 32 in December, said he'd wake up each day wondering if he needed a change of scenery to have a better shot at winning another championship.

“I’m scared that maybe if I don’t take that decision, that when I’m going to be 37, 38 years old, hopefully and I’m retiring, I’m going to say: ‘Why? Why didn’t you take that risk?’" Antetokounmpo said.

He made a home in Milwaukee

Antetokounmpo is one of the most beloved sports figures in the history of Wisconsin. After the Bucks selected him with the 15th pick in the 2013 draft, fans watched the skinny 18-year-old mature into the "Greek Freak," a two-time MVP who became the most impactful player in franchise history.

He established roots here. Antetokounmpo, who had grown up in poverty, brought his whole family with him for a new beginning. He’d eventually start a family of his own here as well.

“The city of Milwaukee will always be in my heart,” Antetokounmpo said. “This is my home.”

During the interview, Paschke asked Antetokounmpo what advice his father might have offered about this move. Antetokounmpo's father, Charles, died in 2017 and is buried in Milwaukee.

“My father would tell me go to an uncomfortable situation that can allow you to grow and chase your dream, no matter what," Antetokounmpo replied.

Antetokounmpo leaves Milwaukee as the Bucks’ career leader in virtually every statistical category, including points, rebounds, assists, blocks, games and minutes played.

He showcased his tenacity while leading the Bucks to their 2021 title.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals but missed only two games before returning to earn NBA Finals MVP honors. He scored 50 points in Milwaukee's title-clinching Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

During the interview with Paschke, Antetokounmpo spoke about how grateful he felt for providing that championship to the city of Milwaukee. Fans loved him for his willingness to sign multiple contract extensions to stay here.

“You don’t understand it,” Antetokounmpo said. “Until you take a break, take a pause and walk out on the street and people approach you and talk to you about it,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s when you start realizing, ‘Man, man, man, man.’ It’s bigger than basketball. You made people feel something.”

His impact was immeasurable

Paschke, who broadcast Bucks games for 35 years before retiring at the end of the 2020-21 season, emphasized how much Antetokounmpo meant to the city.

“I think I need you to know that you’ve had such an impact on everyone,” Paschke told him. “I don’t even know if you realize the impact you’ve had.”

Bucks general manager Jon Horst noted that in a statement announcing the trade, in which Milwaukee acquired Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez, Kasparas Jakucionis, the draft rights to rookie Nate Ament and multiple other draft picks.

Horst said it was the right move for both Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, but he added that “there are few players in the history of professional sports who have elevated a franchise, a city and a fan base the way Giannis Antetokounmpo has for Milwaukee and the Bucks."

“He became an ambassador for our city around the world and a source of pride for our entire state,” Horst said. “Through his generosity, authenticity and commitment to helping others, he touched lives throughout our community and inspired people across generations.”

Part of the disappointment about Antetokounmpo’s exit stems from Milwaukee fans never really getting to say goodbye to him.

Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly on a dunk in a March 15 victory over Indiana and didn't play again, missing the Bucks' final 15 games. He said late in the season that he was healthy and wanted to play, while the Bucks said he had a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. That kept Bucks fans from getting one last chance to show their appreciation.

Of course, there’s always the possibility this isn’t a final farewell.

When Paschke noted that Antetokounmpo would always be welcome in Milwaukee, the 10-time All-Star replied that it "would be awesome if I could go and play and maybe come back." Antetokounmpo even noted that Kevin Garnett did that by starting and finishing his career in Minnesota.

“I saw this clip of him walking into the arena, and they gave him a standing ovation, and people to this day love him,” Antetokounmpo recalled.

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