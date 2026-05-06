Joel Embiid is out for Game 2 of the 76ers' series against the Knicks with ankle and hip injuries

NEW YORK — Joel Embiid will miss Game 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers ' second-round series against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night with a sprained right ankle and a sore right hip.

The 76ers had listed their center as probable to play, mentioning only the ankle, before adding the hip problem and ruling him out on the injury report about six hours before trying to even the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Embiid struggled through a short night in the Knicks' 137-98 romp in Game 1, scoring 14 points on 3-for-11 shooting in 25 minutes before the starters were benched with the game out of reach.

Embiid had been listed as probable to play in that game with a bruised right hip before being cleared, and the Knicks repeatedly took advantage of his lack of mobility to create open shots.

Embiid returned from a late-season appendectomy during Game 4 of Philadelphia's first-round series against Boston and helped the 76ers overcome a 3-1 deficit to win the series. He has averaged 25.2 points in five games thus far.

It's unclear whether the pain around Embiid's hip is replated to the appendectomy. He winced and grabbed his abdomen at one point in Game 1 after Knicks guard Mikal Bridges collided with him on a screen in the first half.

Embiid later said he felt the contact was unnecessary.

“Obviously based on what’s been going on I guess I’ve got to protect it more,” Embiid said. “I don’t know if it was dirty or not, so I guess I’ve got to do a better job of protecting, especially that part.”

Embiid's absence leaves the 76ers without him against Knicks All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and likely means Philadelphia will need much more from Tyrese Maxey. The speedy point guard also struggled through Game 1, going 3 for 9 for 13 points after averaging 26.9 in the first round.

The 76ers, however, are used to playing without Embiid. It has been years since the former MVP has truly been healthy.

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