INGLEWOOD, Calif. — JuJu Watkins lost her voice and then found her best performance of the young season for No. 4 Southern California.

She had a season-high 36 points, 11 rebounds and a career-best six steals in the Trojans' 78-69 win over Baylor on Friday night while playing with a cold that turned her voice into a squeak.

“I’m feeling a little better,” she said. “It’s one of the best feelings to be out here.”

Watkins got the biggest cheers of any player from the crowd of 3,390 at Intuit Dome, the NBA arena located about seven miles west of the Watts neighborhood where she grew up.

“I never really thought I would be here playing,” she said. “During the game, I looked up and was like, ‘Wow, we’re really playing Intuit Dome.' Hopefully, we get more women's games in here.”

Watkins notched her 23rd career game with at least 30 points, leaving her two shy of tying Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller’s school record of 25 and USC improved to 22-1 when Watkins scores at least 30 points.

“JuJu got us,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said.

Watkins is trying to get her feel back after missing all of last season while rehabbing from ACL surgery.

“I've been for so long so honestly I’m taking every game and trying to learn as much as possible and translate it to the next game,” she said.

Coming off a loss to then-No. 1 South Carolina, the Trojans (4-1) got pummeled in the first quarter. Baylor scored the first eight points before Watkins hit a 3-pointer coming out of a timeout. USC fell behind by 15 points and trailed 26-15 after Taliah Scott scored 15 of her 24 points in the opening quarter.

Watkins' pair of free throws put USC ahead 41-40 at halftime. Then she took over.

She hit a 3-pointer to open the third and closed it grabbing her own offensive rebound and scoring for a 64-57 lead. She ran off eight straight points in the fourth.

“The ball would end up back in JuJu's hands late in the shot clock and she would start boogieing,” Collen said. “She got in that mode where she wanted to prove she was the best player in the gym.”

The teams met for the first time since USC beat the Bears 74-70 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 when Watkins had 30 points, six rebounds, four assists and four blocks as a freshman.

“There's a totally different effort on the defensive end,” Cullen said, comparing Watkins then and now. “She's made a huge jump in that area. I think she has a chance to be a really elite two-way player at the next level."

Five games into the season, Watkins is already getting asked about her future plans. She could declare for the WNBA draft next spring or stay for a final season under the NCAA's eligibility rules that allow athletes five years to complete their careers.

“I really can’t really say what I’m doing because I don’t know,” she said. “I’m just locked in on everything we have going on here.”

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